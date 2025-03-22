Onlookers call out bizarre features of $1.7M mansion: 'I don't even know what more you can really add'

"Literally everything is brown except one cushion."

From the majestic Rocky Mountains to the sweeping mystique of the Great Plains, Colorado is often regarded as one the most beautiful states in America — and it would be hard to argue against that statement.

However, one Redditor took exception to a massive home in a Denver suburb that has been described as a "McMansion."

McMansion is the term used for large, mass-produced homes typically found in suburban communities. These enormous properties are often criticized for lacking any architectural uniqueness and quality, which often prioritizes size over substance.

Taking to a subreddit designed for ridiculing these McMansions, one Redditor uploaded several pictures of what appears to be a real estate listing in Parker, Colorado.

According to the home's details on Zillow, it was listed for $1.7 million and is over 13,000 square feet. Built in 2003, the home sits on over two acres. From a wide shot of the exterior, it is just one of a handful of McMansions in the sprawling neighborhood.

McMansions can often be found in pre-planned communities designed by a single real estate developer. The homes are typically energy inefficient due to their large size, making them a significant contributor to power-related pollution.

As a blog post for the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors noted, the amount of raw materials needed for the construction of a McMansion can be staggering. Meanwhile, they can negatively impact wildlife habitats through the deforestation of land needed to accommodate the property's footprint.

The property posted on Reddit didn't exactly earn rave reviews.

"I didn't know there were so many shades of brown," wrote one commenter. "Literally everything is brown except one cushion."

Another user couldn't help but notice the vastness of the property.

"I understand the point of mansions are to be big, but this one is so big and empty-looking," they said. "I don't even know what more you can really add to fill the space. And what is that lackluster entertainment room?"

A third likened the home to the setting of a popular horror film: "Why do I get 'The Shining' vibes even though this looks nothing like the overlook?"

