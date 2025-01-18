  • Home Home

Onlookers troubled by 'ugly' luxury mansion listed for $2.4 million: 'Ironic that it cost so much only to end up looking so cheap'

by Zachary Craley
Photo Credit: Zillow

A Redditor shared a $2.4 million "Contemporary McMansion" with the r/McMansionHell subreddit, where it earned the dubious distinction of being "Certified McUgly" by one commenter.

According to the listing for the 8,800-square-foot home, it has been "tastefully designed to embody everything that defines luxury" and will "take your breath away."

"That is hideous."
Photo Credit: Zillow

The subreddit was left breathless, but perhaps not in the way the listing agent intended. 

"Oh wow, that's ugly even by McMansion standards," said one.

"Yikes," replied another, "that is hideous." 

The subreddit defines McMansions as "large, cheaply built, suburban homes with design flaws and a lack of architectural integrity."

These homes regularly go viral not just because of their bland or sometimes offensive lack of style, but because of the waste and excess associated with them.

The construction industry is one of the world's largest emitters. The use of concrete in these costly homes carries a significant carbon footprint. 

Then there's lumber. Building a new home consumes over 40 mature trees, which eats up vast amounts of precious carbon-sequestering forest

Not to mention the additional waste generated through the construction process. 

The cheap modern building materials used in these McMansion monstrosities often contain synthetic materials and glues derived from fossil fuels that are bad for human health and the environment. Synthetic chemicals, like those found in carpets, can even have negative impacts on air quality for the people living inside these homes after they're built.  

On the opposite end of the spectrum, researchers are exploring promising new methods that could revolutionize construction utilizing cost-effective and resilient materials.

Of course, the greenest option is not to build at all. 

Different subreddits have championed clever ways to maximize existing tiny spaces. Architects can also convert older buildings into energy-efficient passive homes rather than contribute to the wasteful cycle of building a new eyesore like this loathed McMansion

The McMansion was described as having a "timeless yet contemporary aesthetic," but the subreddit community was unimpressed. 

"Ironic that it cost so much only to end up looking so cheap," wrote one. 

Another joked: "Architect: Would you like modern or traditional? Homeowner: Yes." 

It was clear the sentiment was that the home's jarring style wasn't worth the trade-off of the price or these environmental impacts.

"At least it has a 3 car garage," one added, another nod to the unnecessary excess these homes represent.     

