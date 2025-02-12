Fashion Nova forced to pay out millions to customers after violating consumer protection law — see if you're owed money

The FTC found that Fashion Nova had suppressed reviews that were lower than four stars.

Fast fashion company Fashion Nova is under fire for suppressing negative product reviews on its website and must send refunds to customers who were impacted by the deception.

What's happening?

The Federal Trade Commission announced that it is sending almost $2.4 million to Fashion Nova customers after the company suppressed negative reviews on its website.

The FTC found that Fashion Nova had suppressed reviews that were lower than four stars, misleading consumers about the quality of its products. Presumably, Fashion Nova, which is part of the fast fashion industry, suppressed negative reviews to increase sales.

Why is the suppression of reviews concerning?

Fashion Nova's suppression may have compounded the negative effect fast fashion companies have on the environment, encouraging consumers to purchase mass-produced items at low cost for instant gratification.

Clothing purchased from fast fashion companies, such as Fashion Nova, is often low in quality and quickly discarded as fashion trends change, and then consumers purchase the next hot look. This causes a host of issues.

First up, waste. According to Earth.org, more than 101 million tons of textiles go to landfills annually, where they produce methane. Secondly, air pollution. Excess fabric is often burned, releasing toxic chemicals. Thirdly, water pollution. When plastic-based fabrics are discarded, toxic chemicals leach into soil and then make their way into water supplies.

What's being done about fast fashion's effects on the environment?

The FTC's ruling is an important step in holding the company accountable, and Fashion Nova customers should check to see if they're owed money. There are ways individuals can help, too.

For example, you could find a new purpose for old clothing by upcycling. Turn worn-out clothes into pajamas, bags, or rags. Being mindful about clothing purchases or shopping secondhand can also help reduce unnecessary consumption, making your bank account a lot happier. You can seek out and support eco-friendly brands that produce quality products as well.

