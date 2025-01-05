How much do solar panels cost in 2025? Experts are urging homeowners to install while prices are near record lows

With federal incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, which may not last forever, now is a prime time to install.

Solar power has never been more accessible. With prices having dropped more than 60% since 2010, homeowners are now seriously considering solar panels as a long-term solution for their energy needs. But what does going solar really cost?

The scoop

The average solar installation in the United States costs between $16,500 and $25,000, with the national average sitting at $21,816. That's a significant drop from a decade ago, when residential solar systems could set you back over $50,000.

According to Berkeley Lab's annual Tracking the Sun report, not only are solar systems cheaper, but they're also better. Modern panels boast efficiency ratings of 19% to 21%, a nearly 50% improvement from the early 2010s.

How it's helping

The most obvious perk? Solar panels save you money. EnergySage reports that homeowners save an average of 20% compared to national averages when they use the platform. Plus, solar panels continue to slash energy bills long after installation — often covering 100% of a home's energy needs. With federal incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, which may not last forever, now is a prime time to install.

Solar reduces energy costs, and it also cuts pollution. By generating clean energy at home, solar users can help reduce reliance on coal and other polluting power sources. EnergySage estimates that its projects prevent almost 440,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

For even more ways to save energy and money, check out TCD's Guide to making your house a smart home or weatherizing your house.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What people are saying

Despite the savings and other benefits, navigating solar options can be daunting. Companies such as EnergySage work to change that by providing tools to compare multiple quotes, estimate costs, and identify local rebates and federal tax incentives to simplify decision-making.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," EnergySage President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

In fact, according to Hadlow, over one in five people looking to go solar in the U.S. visit EnergySage's website at least once before their installation.

🗣️ What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"You don't have to shop through EnergySage, but come get our free information and talk to our free energy advisers," he said. "You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."









If you've been on the fence about going solar, there's no better time to make the switch. The numbers, the incentives, and the long-term benefits speak for themselves. After all, the sun is free — so why not use it?

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.