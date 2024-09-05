Homeowner sparks inspiration with photos of backyard oasis after ditching lawn mower for good: 'It just does [its] own thing'

Native plants require much less water and fewer chemical treatments, saving gardeners and homeowners money on water bills and service fees.

Rewilding has become a popular trend that many homeowners are adopting. One Redditor shared their blooming success story online.

In the r/f***lawns subreddit, this homeowner posted a beautiful photo showing the native growth covering their lawn and captioned it "Backyard wilderness."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared that they quit mowing their lawn, which was full of invasive ivy, in 2019. They gradually sprinkled in different wildflower seeds that they came across in their neighborhood and let nature take over. "It just does [its] own thing," the OP said.

The photo shows thick, lush growth covering the yard with colorful blooms interspersed. Some of the plants are shorter, and some tower over the others with yellow and pink flowers.

The process of rewilding offers many benefits to homeowners — it's no surprise that so many people are jumping aboard the native-plant train.

Native plants require much less water and fewer chemical treatments, saving gardeners and homeowners money on water bills and service fees. This plantlife has also adapted to flourish in specific regions, so it doesn't need much maintenance, saving time and labor.

Wildlife loves native growth as well, and planting a native garden will bring furry friends to your yard and happy pollinators. Bees, birds, and other pollinators thrive in the healthy ecosystem created by native plants, which helps them do their work of protecting our food supply.

Installing a natural lawn is also great for homeowners. Natural lawn options such as clover and buffalo grass require less water and maintenance and create a beautiful aesthetic appeal.

Xeriscaping is another landscaping method that requires little to no irrigation and maintenance.

If you're not ready for a full yard renovation, not to worry. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these rewards, and it can be a great place to start.

