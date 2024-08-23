Homeowner desperate for advice as destructive plant takes over garden: 'It's an invasive species party out there'

One gardener in the United Kingdom was desperate for advice after discovering the worst kind of party had been thrown on their property, and the culprits weren't of the human variety.

"My garden is overrun with invasive species," the original poster shared on Reddit in the r/GardeningUK community. "... It's an invasive species party out there."

The OP asked for removal tips for various species, including Virginia creeper and bindweed. While they initially suspected Japanese knotweed was also in the mix, they later found out that wasn't the case — likely giving them some relief.

Many commenters zeroed in on how difficult it was to remove the knotweed's rapidly growing vines. (Unfortunately for the OP, Virginia creeper is also aggressive, according to removal specialists Environment Controls.)

Regardless of the type of invasive species, they aren't beneficial for local ecosystems, causing reduced biodiversity.

According to the World Economic Forum, 60% of known plant and animal extinctions are directly linked to invasives, which cost the global economy $423 billion every year.

Homeowners often feel these impacts on a smaller scale as they wrestle with invasives, some of which can cause significant property damage. Even if they are contained, they generally require an unenviable amount of labor to manage, or they prevent other goals from getting underway.

"Hope to one day plant flowers and edible things," the OP shared.

On the other hand, properties with native species are low-maintenance, requiring less cash investment to keep them beautiful, with no need for expensive fertilizers or excessive watering.

They also benefit pollinators, which support more than one-third of global food crops. Partial lawn replacement projects — such as seeding with clover — provide similar benefits.

It is unclear how the invasive species came to be on the OP's property, but fortunately, multiple people suggested a solution for their situation that didn't include toxic chemicals.

"Bindweed you just need to dig it out," one person said. "Then pull out any bits that regrow [as] even the smallest bit of root can start growing again."

According to Environment Controls, Virginia creeper can also be removed by manual root-pulling if the plant growth is caught early enough. Also, "cutting back hard at the end of the growing season" can keep it from spreading.

