Gardener shares gorgeous photos of mid-summer update in luscious native plant garden: 'So lovely'

by Leslie Sattler
A stunning native plant garden is taking Reddit by storm, showcasing the beauty that can flourish in our own backyards with enough patience and TLC.

The post, shared in the r/NativePlantGardening community, features breathtaking photos of a lush, colorful garden teeming with life.

The Redditor's backyard is a vibrant tapestry of native flowers and plants, each playing a crucial role in supporting local ecosystems. From the bright butterfly milkweed to the towering Joe Pye weed, the garden is a testament to the incredible diversity native plants can bring to a landscape.

In a detailed follow-up comment, the gardener identifies over 15 different native species thriving in their yard. They write, "What's happening in my yard on July 20, 2024," before listing an impressive array of plants, including "cupplant, swamp milkweed, fleabane, meadowsweet, jewelweed" and many more.

The post also highlights the garden's insect visitors, noting a "small cockroach on yarrow" and a "wasp on swamp milkweed."

Transforming your lawn into a native plant haven like this one can have far-reaching benefits for both your wallet and the planet.

By replacing traditional grass with native species, homeowners can significantly reduce the time and money spent on lawn maintenance. Native plants are naturally adapted to local conditions, requiring less water and eliminating the need for harmful pesticides or fertilizers.

The environmental impact of such a garden is equally impressive. Native plants create a thriving ecosystem for pollinators, which play a vital role in protecting our food supply. By supporting these essential creatures, we're not just beautifying our yards — we're contributing to the health of our entire food system.

For those inspired to make a change, there are several eco-friendly lawn replacement options to explore. Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all excellent choices that can transform your outdoor space while reducing your environmental footprint. Even replacing just a portion of your lawn can yield significant benefits.

The Reddit community's response to the post was overwhelmingly positive.

Comments like "So lovely!!!" and "Beautiful" flood the thread, with one user even noting, "I love the little roach on the yarrow flowers. So cute."

Creating a more sustainable future can start right in our own backyards. By embracing native plants, we can nurture vibrant ecosystems, save money, and contribute to a healthier planet — one garden at a time.

