Shopper stunned after discovering list price for rare sweater found at thrift store: ‘[I] didn’t know it was worth something’

A local thrifter was amazed to discover the potential value of a secondhand sweater they purchased. The savvy thrifter posted photos of an exclusive Ralph Lauren wool knit on Reddit’s r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Though the thrifter only paid $18 for the retro sweater, the same sweater was listed for $250 on eBay. After more research, the thrifter also discovered the sweater recently sold on Etsy for $280.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

“Thought this sweater was cool, didn’t know it was worth something!” they wrote above the picture of the item.

Fellow Redditors were excited to see the sweater’s unique pattern and discussed the resale value.

“Awesome sweater in pretty good condition, 100% natural fibers,” wrote one. “The sell value is just a nice bonus on top of that.”

“I only buy second hand things I like, but if I happen to find any designer stuff I also like Googling to see how much it sells to stretch the ‘hell yeah this was a bargain’ even if it actually means nothing,” wrote another user.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Purchasing items secondhand is a great way to find discounts on valuable products and save money. The average American spends $450 annually on new clothes and shoes; however, thrifted items typically sell for a third of their original price. As a result, by thrifting only half of your annual wardrobe, you can save $75 each year.

Thrifting secondhand items not only helps your wallet but also helps the environment.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States alone generated 17 million tons of textile waste in 2018. When clothing items end up in a landfill, they release harmful gases that contribute to the planet’s rising temperatures.

By purchasing items from consignment and thrift shops, you give items a second life, preventing them from ending up in a landfill.

Thrift shopping is also a great way to reduce your intake of new products. The production and transportation of new items often rely on the use of dirty energy and generate a significant amount of waste.

All this considered, the savvy thrifter deserves their reward, and commenters were filled with envy.

“My mom used to have that exact sweater! She bought it in the early 2000s for around $70 (probably on sale),” responded one user.

“This would be a dream find for me! I love landscape sweaters,” commented another.

“I need this jacket,” a third said. “I wouldn’t sell it. I’d wear it all the time.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.