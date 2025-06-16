Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after solving major yard issue: 'Beautiful and functional'

A homeowner has shared how they transformed their yard into a beautiful, drought-friendly rain garden — solving a standing water issue and boosting their ecosystem.

The original poster explained to the r/sanantonio Reddit community that a part of their yard would frequently flood, but traditional drainage wasn't an option.

"Our land is relatively flat and filled with trees," they wrote. "We didn't want to disturb any roots."

Instead, they redirected the water toward their backyard and created a natural rain garden made with native plants, which helps to conserve water and provides a habitat for essential creatures.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP detailed each step, from re-grading the soil to laying river rocks and planting directly between them.

"All of [the plants] were medium to large sized so they would have a better chance of surviving the river rock," they said.

They also used a textile layer to keep the soil stable and only dug a couple of inches down to avoid damaging tree roots.

The plant selection includes hardy, low-maintenance Texas natives like Turk's caps, cast iron plants, muhly grass, milkweed, Gregg's mistflower, and rough horsetail — all plants that thrive with minimal water and attract local pollinators.

"Outside of summer, I only water once every one to one-and-a-half weeks," the original poster added.

This kind of native landscaping not only solves drainage issues, but it also saves time and money on maintenance, reduces water waste in drought-prone areas, and lowers water bills.

What's more, it helps to create a healthier environment for pollinators, which in turn protects our food supply.

Some eco-friendly lawn replacement options include the plants mentioned above, but other low-maintenance groundcovers, such as clover and native grasses, can offer major benefits while thriving in your local environment.

Commenters were excited to get to work on their own yards after seeing this finished product.

"I just took screenshots for inspiration," one user wrote. "My house has drainage issues just like yours and I have been trying to figure out how to best take care of it. I've been wanting a setup like this and your pics are exactly what I have been looking for!"

"Beautiful and functional," another added. "Love a rain garden, especially with our drought conditions!"

Others added even more ideas for native lawns: "Very nice idea. … Look into fall aster and flame acanthus if you get a lot of sun. Two of my favorite natives and will give you late summer and fall color."

If you're a homeowner looking to rewild your lawn to save money and help local pollinators, your journey can start in just one trip to your local plant nursery.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.