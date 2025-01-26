Redditor seeks help after finding bizarre damage to tree: 'First tree I've seen taken out like this'

A Redditor reached out on the r/arborists subreddit for help understanding what killed their newly planted tree.

The original poster shared images of the tree, which had been planted a few months ago by professional landscapers and had been chewed by something. "First tree I've seen taken out like this in the neighborhood," the Redditor wrote.

The Redditor further explained: "I have coyotes, javalina's, rabbits and bobcats. I suspect the rabbits, but this seems odd."

Many commenters agreed that rabbits were the likely culprits, but several people told the OP that the tree had been doomed from the start because it had been planted too deeply. One person also noted that the rocks on top of the soil had compacted it, which can trap heat and damage the tree. "Please look up proper planting techniques before replacing. And look for a native species," they wrote.

Rewilding your yard has various benefits, from reducing maintenance costs to ensuring you have plants and trees that will survive in your area. Native plants are adapted to local conditions, including the soil and the weather, which reduces the need to spend hours watering them. This can save you considerable money on your water bill.

Native plants also help support local wildlife, such as pollinators. Pollinators are essential for food production, and it is estimated that 1 in every 3 bites of food has been produced due to pollinator activity.

The commenters gave the OP plenty of advice on what to do with a new tree.

"Google tree guards. Also lose the rocks and the too tight straps," one commenter suggested.

Another added: "In the future, put a guard around the base of the new tree. Flexible drain piping works fairly well."

