Homeowner sparks debate after replacing their grass lawn with unique 'lush' alternative: '[How does] it hold up in the winter?'

Most of us don't think twice about our lawns. We take them as a given, part and parcel of home ownership. However, this Redditor on r/Landscaping — and an increasing number of people — are uprooting their traditional lawns in favor of more environmentally friendly alternatives.

This particular Redditor from Minnesota said goodbye to grass and replaced their entire front lawn with Dutch white clover. Their foray into the world of native plant lawns yielded stunning, lush, and vibrant results.

Photo Credit: Reddit

However pretty their lawn, though, it might seem like overkill. Is getting rid of your grass really worth it?

Well, yes. Native plant lawns are actually much easier to care for than run-of-the-mill turf ones. As the original poster can attest to, these lawns don't need as much watering and mowing, saving you money in the long run, according to Cornell University.

They also don't require as many fertilizers or pesticides, making them less harsh on the planet and better for local pollinators. According to the U.S. National Institute of Food and Agriculture, "about 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to produce." Basically, what's good for pollinators is good for us.

One potential downside is that these kinds of lawns might not be able to handle harsh winters. Another Redditor asked, "[How does] it hold up in the winter? I heard it gets pretty bare?" Unfortunately, the OP didn't have a response, since their lawn is fairly new.

Still, clover isn't the only native plant out there. You have plenty of options if you want to upgrade to a natural lawn. Some like to mix it up, planting local clovers alongside daisies, forget-me-nots, and other native wildflowers. You don't have to completely replace your lawn to reap the benefits, either. A mix of grass and native plants also helps pollinators.

If you live in an arid climate, xeriscaping may be worth looking into. This landscaping method replaces grass with rocks and drought-resistant plants, ultimately saving more water than regular lawns do.

Regardless of what you decide on, we can all agree on one thing — the OP's lawn is probably the best in their neighborhood. As one Redditor commented: "It looks so much more lush."

