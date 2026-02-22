Homeowner flustered after receiving baffling notice from HOA: 'They will ding you every single time'

"If you have the time and stomach for it, consider running for your HOA board."

One Kansas homeowner who attempted to turn their front lawn into a pollinator oasis was met with a scary letter from their county, warning the homeowner to maintain their lawn.

Should the county receive another complaint about the rewilded lawn, the city would mow it and then send the homeowner the bill for the services provided.

Confused and frustrated, the homeowner sought advice from the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, where a few native gardeners local to the homeowner gave more specific advice on how to move forward.

"I'm not looking to ignore any municipal or HOA codes," the original poster described. "I'm looking for resources to make my yard a national/regional/locally protected pollinator/wildlife space."

Certified wildlife habitats are recognized gardens or outdoor spaces that provide crucial food, water, and shelter for local wildlife and pollinators. They generally comprise native plants, which support "two times the amount of wildlife when compared to properties with primarily turf lawns," according to the National Wildlife Federation.

"I need a new winter project," the OP added.

The OP explained that someone had filed a complaint about their unruly lawn, which they had been trying to turn into a beneficial space for local wildlife and pollinators. Instead of reaching out to communicate the complaint, the county spent $11 on certified mail to send the homeowner a letter informing them of the lawn misconduct.

Cases like this happen all too often with homeowners associations that police their residents with outrageous — and usually outdated — HOA rules. These associations have been known to fine HOA members for minor infractions, such as putting bikes on their home's front steps, having sidewalk chalk art, and, more ridiculously, not maintaining the lawn while on a honeymoon vacation.

They have also prevented residents from adopting environmentally friendly practices, such as keeping a garden, installing drought-tolerant xeriscape lawns, and blocking homeowners from charging their electric vehicles at home.

However, a fellow Kansas Redditor helped shed some light on why the unruly lawn might have been a citable offense.

"Do you live at the beginning or end of your street? is there an intersection of roads next to your house? if so, you're probably running into 'sight triangle' code regulations. If any part of a driver's ability to see oncoming traffic is obstructed, they will ding you every single time," they explained.

Other commenters pointed the OP to resources they could reference to build the wildlife and pollinator habitat of their dreams.

"Check out pollinator pathway, and homegrown national park," one commenter suggested.

"If you have the time and stomach for it, consider running for your HOA board," another user commented, adding that HOAs can change, "only if people are willing to act."

