Mom fights back after neighbor reports her to HOA over tacky decor: 'I'm not doing anything harmful'

"I'm spreading color and kindness."

by Zachary Ehrmann
One family was targeted by their HOA for their driveway's chalk art. Instead of stopping, they found a clever way to fight back.

An Alabama mother refused to let her homeowners association stop her from expressing herself creatively after a neighbor complained about her driveway chalk art, per People Magazine. 

Mackenzie, a mother of three, started drawing colorful designs and writing motivational quotes on her driveway last summer, turning the daily activity into a bonding opportunity with her youngest child.

When one video gained traction online, her HOA contacted her about a complaint — a neighbor had criticized her artwork as lacking taste, prompting the association to impose new rules. Mackenzie was asked to remove all chalk drawings by nightfall or pay fines. 

Instead, the 32-year-old started setting her alarm for the early morning hours to recreate fresh designs on her driveway each day, before the neighbor woke up, and washing it off each night. 

"I'm not doing anything harmful. I'm spreading color and kindness," she told People, also noting her goal to give passersby something positive to see. 

HOAs across the country have prevented homeowners from making cost-saving and eco-friendly updates to their properties, along with clamping down on self-expression. Learning how you can advocate for change is also a great form of self-expression, and TCD's guide to changing restrictive HOA bylaws can help. 

As for Mackenzie, community members have responded with several generous gestures, delivering supplies and accessories to help her continue the artistic work. 

"It's shown me just how kind people really can be, and how one person's negativity doesn't speak for the whole community," she said, per the magazine. 

Mackenzie ultimately sees value in the challenge the restriction created, transforming her morning routine into something more meaningful that connects her with others online and in person.

"I've learned that sometimes, the most beautiful things come from pushback," Mackenzie told People. "I didn't expect chalk art to change my life, but here we are. As long as I'm able, and as long as people are smiling when they see it, I'll keep going."

