Homeowner baffled after HOA blocks simple household upgrade: 'Very confusing to me'

Some homeowners associations are not keeping pace with or adopting sustainable technology, and friction between community rules and the need for environmentally friendly practices in neighborhoods persists.

In a r/HOA post, a Pennsylvanian sought guidance about problems in their townhome community.

The homeowner moved in with an electric vehicle they already owned, only to discover that the HOA blocked their ability to charge the car at home.

An eight-foot charging cable would need to cross a patio and sidewalk to reach their parking spot, which is perhaps why the HOA was wary about residents charging from home.

To address safety, they proposed using a professional rubber ramp to cover the cord. Even so, they were still concerned that the board would be "generally intolerant of any changes."

"It is very confusing to me," they wrote, noting the popularity of EVs in communities will eventually hit a "tipping point."

HOAs across the country have neglected positive changes that could benefit a community. Resistance to improvements can increase utility bills, worsen the quality of life for residents, and put safety at risk.

For example, restricting EV charging discourages the transition to cleaner transportation. Gas-guzzling cars release particulate matter, tiny pollutants that can enter the body through the air and increase the risk of lung or heart diseases. In a community, better air quality would benefit everyone.

Many HOAs also prevent residents from making money-saving updates to their homes. Adding rooftop solar panels or installing native plant lawns are often not permitted.

However, residents can work with HOAs and change established rules, or even run for the board themselves.

Commenters offered legal and practical advice.

"We added community chargers," one resident shared. "[Billing] is charged to an individual user [based on usage]."

Another user warned, "[You'd] likely need to get the charger installed at your parking spot [at your expense]."

"If they install EV chargers, [they] would need to be approved by a [certain percentage] of owners by a vote," a community association manager advised. "All owners would contribute to installation. [Available electricity] comes into play as well."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.









