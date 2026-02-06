Newlyweds ask for help after returning from their honeymoon to HOA notice: 'Never living [here] ever again'

"I think we are going to need to go down this road."

Homeowners associations theoretically can play a significant role in maintaining property values and ensuring community standards. However, they often seem more interested in reminding residents of their existence than anything else.

A newlywed took to an anti-HOA subreddit to vent about returning home from their honeymoon to what would never be confused as a wedding gift. In their post, they revealed that after 10 days away, their HOA wasn't exactly rolling out the welcome wagon.

"Came home last night from our honeymoon after we were gone for 10 days to a 'Violation Notice: Lawn and Landscaping Maintenance' taped to our door," they recounted. The newly married East Coast couple explained how the violation came about.

As the season shifts to autumn, most of their grass is starting to recede or die. However, one part of their fenced-off backyard is at an angle. They theorized that the rain must have concentrated there, resulting in a higher patch while they were gone.

Now, the HOA's nosiness in the matter becomes even clearer in this example.

"That means that people looked over our solid wooden fence to look at our property," they gathered. "How lovely."

This sort of incident with an overbearing HOA is not isolated, as lawn care is a common source of conflict. While HOAs are traditionally tasked with community upkeep, their approach can sometimes limit residents' ability to adopt eco-friendly home modifications, like installing solar panels or native plant lawns.

Residents do have options to challenge these HOA decisions. They can participate in governance, propose rule modifications, or appeal unfavorable notices.

In instances like this, HOAs can seem like some sort of lawn police, finding the smallest infractions to use as an excuse to ding homeowners. That sort of treatment can make homeowners reconsider the long-term suitability of living in such neighborhoods.

A user shared a similar saga in their HOA: "I can relate! We just got back from our destination wedding and got a fine for 'excessive weeds.' … Never living in an HOA ever again."

"Set up cameras," a user suggested to the original poster.

"I think we are going to need to go down this road," the OP agreed. "Not for burglars, but for HOA."

