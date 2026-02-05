Homeowner outraged after HOA rejects their yard project: 'Get rid of [them]'

"You need to look at your HOA by-laws."

Dealing with homeowners associations can be frustrating enough, but selective enforcement or made-up rules can really get under the skin of homeowners.

A Redditor posted an example of that to the r/Knoxville subreddit. They explained how it seemed they were being singled out in their neighborhood.

"The snooty president of the HOA stopped by and told me 'most people have them in the side of their yard or the back, they aren't the prominent feature of the yard,'" they wrote.

They revealed their HOA was angry at their garden boxes being in the front of their house. However, that was despite at least five raised beds in front of other residents' properties. They did concede that their garden beds were a bit longer but disagreed with the HOA's assessment, calling it a "bold-faced lie."

They'd taken pictures to present as evidence if the HOA czar came by again. Otherwise, they wondered what else they could do to protect their garden beds.

"You need to look at your HOA by-laws," a user suggested. "Or better yet, get elected to the HOA and get rid of stupid by-laws."

The OP had looked already and said they hadn't spotted anything forbidding garden boxes or plants positioned in front of houses.

HOAs often stifle homeowners from putting in native plants or maintaining popular, but not homogenous, features like flower bushes.

Some areas do have right-to-garden laws like Illinois to protect homeowners from overbearing HOAs. In areas that don't, the user's suggestion to work with HOAs to change bylaws is a beneficial step.

Going to the courts is another move, but it can be expensive and onerous if the HOA is primed for the fight. In this case, it sure seemed the OP had the goods to get the HOA to back down. They didn't have bylaws to back up their request, nor could they definitively show that they weren't singling the OP out unfairly.

Redditors came to the support of the OP and their garden beds.

"I understand trash and stuff but GARDEN BOXES???" one exclaimed. "COME ONNN."

"Yes, you need evidence you are being singled out and bullied," another user wrote.

"The best thing you can do when dealing with a nosy Board… is talking to your neighbors and just taking over Board leadership yourselves," a Redditor advised.

