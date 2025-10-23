Passerby stunned after spotting nearly new $800 item out with trash: 'Seems perfectly functional'

"People buy it and give up on it fast."

A person couldn't believe their luck when they found a like-new treadmill "just sitting on the side of the road."

To be more specific, it was a NordicTrack C2200. Though this model has been discontinued, new models from the company sell for anywhere from $800 to over $2,000.

And that score was more than enough for the finder to excitedly share pictures of their new workout equipment on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

"Fans work, incline works, heart rate monitor," the OP wrote. "Everything seems perfectly functional."

Not only did this person find something useful for free, but they also prevented it from ending up in a landfill as just another piece of e-waste.

That's the true beauty of getting secondhand goods, whether they're found on the side of the road or purchased at a thrift shop. Each represents an important step in promoting a circular economy while also benefitting the environment.

Americans generate roughly 300 million tons of solid waste each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and about half of that goes into landfills.

Every time an item gets picked up from the side of the road, or donated to a thrift store, that reduces waste. And each of those items also represents a possible steal of a deal for whomever ends up with it.

Fellow divers have found groceries, shoes, pet food, and plenty more. Thrifters, meanwhile, have discovered designer dresses for $10, sturdy furniture for less than $40, and espresso machines for $20.

Commenters agreed that the OP snagged a great find.

"Exercise equipment is everywhere for the taking," one wrote. "People buy it and give up on it fast."

"That looks like a 2k machine," someone else said. "Great get."

