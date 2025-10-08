Dumpster divers make valuable discovery inside store trash cans: 'That's the good stuff'

"My only regret is that I have but one upvote to offer."

One man's trash is truly another's treasure, as proved when a peek inside a store dumpster turned into a major score for one Redditor — and a big win for their local animal shelter.

The user shared a photo of multiple unopened bags of dog food from the dumpster, estimating the haul's worth at around $1,000. Instead of keeping it, they delivered the food to a shelter. The post quickly took off in the r/DumpsterDiving community, where fellow dumpster diving enthusiasts praised the find and the decision to donate.

One comment read: "Daaaamn, that's the good stuff, too! When my cat was eating that brand, it ran $80 a month!"

Many commended the original poster and their friend for donating the food to the animal shelter. Others expressed frustration that so many perfectly good products end up in the trash in the first place.

Similar dumpster-diving hauls have featured unopened sunscreen, groceries, and household items still in good condition. Stories such as these highlight how much waste is generated by retailers.

In this case, the unopened pet food could have gone straight to a landfill. Instead, it fed animals in need — showing how dumpster diving can redirect resources that would otherwise be wasted.

For consumers, diving can mean saving money on items that are still usable while cutting down on food waste. That said, safety is key. It's best to stick to unopened packages, avoid spoiled or recalled goods, and always wash hands after handling discarded items.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that food waste makes up roughly 24% of landfill content in the United States.

Keeping usable items in circulation, whether by sharing or donating, reduces methane gas pollution from decomposing food and eases pressure on local waste systems. Composting food scraps at home is another simple way to keep waste out of landfills.

Redditors kept the conversation going, and the post gained over 4,000 upvotes.

One said: "I love seeing behavior like this. It takes a beautiful and special kind of human being to care for animals."

"My only regret is that I have but one upvote to offer," another commented. "Proud of you for going out of your way to do the right thing, OP."

