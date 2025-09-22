  • Business Business

Dumpster diver makes stunning discovery in retail store's trash: 'They appear to have been store displays'

by Hannah Slusher
One Reddit user has shared their haul on r/DumpsterDiving, explaining that they pulled multiple pairs of high-end shoes from a retail dumpster. "They appear to have been store displays," the poster wrote. The styles weren't knockoffs, either — the collection included coveted sneakers like the Jordan 1 Retro High "Obsidian" (valued around $200), Nike suede Dunks (about $100), and Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids (worth roughly $200).

Rather than resell, the diver chose to donate the shoes to a local clothing and footwear charity drop-off station — ensuring they wouldn't just end up in a landfill. As they put it: "Somebody probably going to be happy."

This kind of "luxury trash" highlights two big issues at once: retail waste and consumer opportunity. Perfectly good items — sometimes even brand-new — are often discarded due to minor defects, blemishes from being on display, or shifting inventory. For dumpster divers, that means potential savings on big-ticket items. For the planet, it means one fewer pile of waste.

Of course, dumpster diving comes with risks, so safety should be a top priority. Experts recommend wearing gloves, avoiding locked or clearly marked private dumpsters, and steering clear of spoiled food or hazardous materials. Progress over perfection is the key — even picking up and donating usable items when you come across them can make a difference.

Similar stories have popped up before, like shoppers salvaging unopened beauty products or finding perfectly edible packaged food. Each of these moments adds up, keeping waste out of landfills while helping people stretch their budgets.

Commenters applauded the Redditor's decision to donate.

"Dumpster diving and donating, seems like a good way to make sure usable goods don't make it into our landfills and needy people get decent gear," one wrote.

Another chimed in: "Good on you, bae! You're a good egg!"

A third added simply: "That's pretty boss."

x