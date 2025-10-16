Shopper thrilled after discovering designer item for cheap at thrift store: 'Great find'

For many people, heading to your local thrift shop can be the perfect way to spend an hour or two during a low-key Saturday. Not only is it a great opportunity to score some money-saving deals, but you might just uncover some trendy clothing that other shoppers might have overlooked.

That's exactly what happened for one ecstatic thrifter. They were so pumped over finding a high-end dress for cheap that they had their husband create a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls to share their excitement.

While the details were limited, it was obvious that their discovery wasn't an everyday occurrence for them.

"My wife had her first ever designer find, a vintage Moschino dress," the original poster wrote.

As an added bonus, the dress was listed for just $9.99, a far cry from what a typical Moschino dress can go for. In some cases, similar dresses can have a price tag of well over $1,000.

As seen in the original post, finding trendy clothing at thrift stores can result in significant cost savings. Some shoppers have been able to secure unique and high-quality pieces at just a fraction of the original price. Besides saving you hard-earned money, thrift finds can help prevent clothing and other items from winding up in our landfills.

By reducing textile waste and making secondhand purchases, we can help promote a circular economy, all while protecting our planet. Giving used items a second life goes a long way in conserving resources and decreasing the demand for new production. This can reduce carbon emissions and pollution associated with manufacturing new clothing.

Uncovering valuable thrift store finds isn't just limited to clothing, either. Many shoppers have shared their experiences with picking out one-of-a-kind jewelry for pennies on the dollar and spotting greatly discounted vintage furniture that perfectly complements their decorating style.

Down in the comments section, a few users applauded the excellent score.

"That's a very classy and great find," wrote one commenter.

"Extra cute!" exclaimed another user.

