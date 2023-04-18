Thrifty shopper makes ridiculous money-saving find while looking for a new sofa: ‘No idea why someone would donate this’

The thrifty shopper says they found the bargain couch at Value Village in Burien, Washington.

This thrifter’s find proves that secondhand shopping is not just good for the planet, but also good for your wallet, as they scored a gorgeous modern couch for the shockingly low price of just $18.

While you might ordinarily expect to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a couch, this Reddit user took to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls to share a stunning creamy white couch that they managed to buy for just $18. The Ligne Roset Ploum High Back sofa sells for between $4,000 and $6,500 from major retailers, highlighting just how much of a steal this is.

The thrifty shopper says they found the bargain couch at Value Village in Burien, Washington, commenting that they have “no idea why someone would donate this.”

Statement pieces like modern couches are a huge investment for anyone when decorating their home, so finding such a steal like this is a big win, as highlighted by the rising trend of secondhand shoppers. Just like this savvy sofa shopper, people are saving hundreds of dollars on their homeware finds.

What’s more, it extends the lifetime of a couch that would otherwise end up being thrown away. Donating old furniture that you don’t need anymore means that someone else can get some use out of your pre-loved items.

Each year, Americans throw out more than 12 million tons of furniture, and solid waste at landfill sites that have grown 450% since 1960, according to the EPA. Taking any steps possible to reduce the amount of furniture that ends up in landfills will help to prevent this problem, as well as save you money.

One commenter suggests that the reason this couch was priced so well is due to the size, writing, “I read a while back that thrift stores price furniture low to get rid of it fast because it takes up too much floor space?”

Other Redditors also shared their own finds at similar stores, with one writing, “The best VV!!! I also found a ridiculously nice chair there.”

