Onlooker captures photo of hazardous trend sweeping US roadways: 'These things should be fully illegal'

When it comes to lifted pickup trucks, Americans seem to fall into one of two camps: Either they despise them with every fiber of their being, or they drive one.

Unlike debates over pineapple on pizza or the orientation of toilet paper rolls, however, lifted trucks are neither inconsequential nor harmless, as a Reddit user neatly demonstrated.

Lifted trucks are unsurprisingly a common topic on Reddit's r/f***cars, a community where users discuss various elements of the unique "car culture" of the United States.

Although the original poster's two photographs could have made their entire point, the title added significant oomph: "I'm 6'1"."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the second pic, the poster posed next to the passenger side of a red Toyota sedan. Its roof barely reached his underarm, and his elbow was tilted down to rest on the vehicle's top.

But in the first, the same guy stood in front of a lifted GMC pickup. His hands were on his temples, his elbows raised, and the hood of the truck was nearly level with the top of his head.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Those photographs were so striking that articulating the issue almost seemed redundant in light of them. On top of that, the poster's height of 6'1" was nearly a foot taller than that of the average American woman (5'4"); the average American man is 5'9."

Worryingly, those averages represented adults, but lifted trucks have proved extremely dangerous to children in their vicinity.

Visibility and increased pedestrian risk are far from the only concerns, though. Lifted trucks are, by definition, modified, often to be larger, which means they consume more gas and generate more harmful carbon pollution than their fuel-hungry unmodified counterparts.

All vehicle tires contribute to microplastic pollution as they wear on road surfaces, but lifted truck tires are comically large, scaling up the amount of plastic they shed when driven.

Some lifted trucks are modified to be louder, which may involve tinkering with the emissions system. Lifted trucks are not inherently modified to defeat or "delete" those functions, but the practice is not uncommon.

"This truck is literally too big for these spots. It's gunna kill someone or something in its lifetime I just know it," the original poster wrote.

"Driving a literal tank to do groceries. And then they complain about oil prices," another said.

"These things should be fully illegal," a third replied.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.