Scientists issue stark warning urging investigation into vital car component: 'A unique threat to ... public health'

Scientists are sounding the alarm over the potential health and environmental impacts of pollution from tire particles.

What's happening?

A new study is calling attention to the unique hazards posed by tire particle pollution. According to the Independent, tire particles are now the leading source of microplastic pollution, yet researchers say they differ significantly from traditional microplastics in their composition and behaviour.

For instance, according to the study, these particles have higher specific gravities when compared to lighter thermoplastics, allowing them to behave differently in aquatic environments.

"Our study calls for [tire particles] to be separated from traditional microplastics and recognized as a unique threat to environmental and public health," study author Henry Obanya of the University of Portsmouth's Institute of Marine Science said. "We need focused research to understand their pathways and impact."

Why is this study important?

According to the Independent, tire particles account for nearly a third of microplastic pollution, but their distinct characteristics make them potentially more dangerous to ecosystems as they enter the water and soil. The particles, which contain a mix of substances such as polyaromatic hydrocarbons and heavy metals, can also enter the food chain, posing health risks to humans and wildlife. Obanya said the exact effects of these particles are still unknown.

However, Yale Environment 360 reported that a chemical called 6PPD, which is added to tires to prevent cracking and degradation, was found to be acutely toxic to four out of 11 tested fish species. The publication added that 6PPD has been detected in the urine of children, adults, and pregnant women in South China.

All the while, we are beginning to understand some of the health impacts of other microplastics, which are found all around us and even inside human organs, including uteruses and the bloodstream. For instance, one study found that our noses and lungs are "hot spots" for microplastic accumulation, potentially increasing our risk for respiratory illnesses. Microplastics have also been linked with serious complications for pregnant women and their babies.

What's being done about tire pollution?

The University of Portsmouth's study called for further research to be done on tire particles' effect on the environment.

Meanwhile, researchers of another study that delved into the environmental impacts of tire particles are calling for comprehensive cleanup solutions to reduce the risk of pollutants.

"Regulations and policies can reduce emissions and negative impacts from tire particles," the paper says. The study points out that several countries and jurisdictions are already using guidance and regulatory tools to address management of tire pollutants. For instance, California has finalized a regulation that lists vehicle tires containing 6PPD under its Safer Consumer Products regulations.

As for microplastics in general, scientists are discovering new ways to clean them out of our food, water, and air. For instance, some researchers are experimenting with plant-based filtration methods and magnetic adsorbents.

