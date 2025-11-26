Woman captures photo of dangerous trend sweeping US roadways: 'Why are these allowed?'

"You know this is the type of person to complain about traffic and gas prices."

Nearly every driver in the U.S. has had the unsettling experience of being stuck behind a lifted truck or pulling up next to one at a stoplight. Being eye level with their gigantic wheels can be intimidating or annoying.

Modified, "lifted" trucks appear to be beloved by their owners, but they're a nuisance to other drivers for a host of reasons. Lifted trucks reduce visibility in various ways and are often startlingly loud. They can even disrupt other drivers' proprioception (their ability to gauge space and position) on the road.

Unsurprisingly, these controversial behemoths are frequently discussed on Reddit's r/f***cars. One Reddit user spotted a lifted truck far outside its natural habitat — in the wilds of Manhattan's Times Square.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The truck was in front of a 5-foot-3 person for scale — the top of their head roughly level with the hood, despite their position on the curb. The original poster was puzzled about why the truck was there.

"Why are these allowed in the U.S.?" the original poster added.

Lifted trucks are not merely an annoyance to those forced to share the road with them; they're also potentially detrimental to the environment.

Large pickup trucks are known to guzzle gas before they're lifted. Hauling even more weight only worsens their fuel efficiency.

Lifted trucks don't necessarily have an illegal modification known as "deleting" — as in "deleting emissions control functions." But Jalopnik used a photograph of lifted trucks to illustrate a piece about the mod. It also noted that owners' forums are rife with advice on how to get away with it; however, it warns that "deleting your truck can come with heavy consequences."

Reddit commenters answered the poster's rhetorical question. They expressed their own frustrations and experiences with lifted trucks on U.S. roads.

"You know this is the type of person to complain about traffic and gas prices," one huffed.

"A cop commuting from New Jersey," another joked.

"Nobody does. Where I live, people being hit by someone in a lifted truck or a pickup truck in general is really [common]. I believe last year a kid was hit in a crosswalk, likely because the truck was so high they couldn't see the kid," a third commented.

One user lamented the "fact [that] cars are allowed in the biggest tourist hot spot in the country" at all.

There was, however, a bit of good news on that front. A ten-block stretch of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicle traffic for several hours on Dec. 14. The Gothamist stated that the closing will accommodate pedestrian activity near Rockefeller Center.

