Onlooker captures photo of dangerous trend sweeping US roadways: 'Make those … things illegal'

A startling photo shared online is sparking debate about a growing roadway safety concern in the U.S. The image shows a massive lifted pickup truck perched on top of a much smaller Pontiac in Las Vegas. This dramatic scene is fueling conversations about oversized vehicles and their risks to people walking, biking, or simply sharing the road in normal-sized cars.

Lifted trucks have become a popular customization trend, but this moment — captured after the truck reportedly drove over the sedan — is causing people to question whether it should be street-legal. The Reddit post reads: "Massive lifted pickup truck runs over car in Las Vegas. Trucks like this are even more dangerous to pedestrians and cyclists."

Oversized and aggressively modified vehicles have raised concerns among transportation safety experts, who say that high front grilles and elevated cabins make it harder, if not impossible, to see pedestrians, cyclists, and smaller cars around them. Many lifted trucks also weigh a lot more than standard vehicles, making it harder to brake in time and leading to more severe crashes.

In fact, data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says lifted vehicles are 45% more likely to cause deaths in pedestrian crashes. Plus, lift kits change a car's center of gravity, making it less safe during sharp turns or lane changes. So, it's no surprise that a significantly modified vehicle will likely make the owner's insurance premiums more expensive.

These "monster trucks" aren't great for air quality or the planet, either. Larger trucks burn more fuel, produce more tailpipe pollution, and require more materials to build and maintain, ultimately contributing more overall planet-warming pollution than standard-sized vehicles.

Online, the reaction to the accident was strong.

"Make those f****** things illegal," one commenter wrote.

"At minimum they should require a CDL to drive and own," said another, referring to a commercial driver's license.

A third user brought up another point: "These vehicles also cost society more than your average car by causing more wear and requiring larger and larger roads and parking. We shouldn't have to subsidize these vehicles!"

One commenter summed up the image: "It's hard to find a better illustration of the damage caused by SUVs that might actually make people think. Public roads, lives, the planet, whatever. But here we have an SUV damaging another person's vehicle. An expensive one at that!"

