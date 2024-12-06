Driver shares major benefits of driving electric car: 'Hands down, this is the best car I've owned'

"Wait till you have to drive an ICE for something after getting used to an EV."

For one driver, the shine of their new ride hasn't worn off 18 months into their first foray with an electric vehicle.

The Redditor titled their post "I love my EV" in the r/electricvehicles subreddit and indicated that the apple of their eye was their 2022 Kia EV6.

The post details specifically why they "love this car more every day" in a fashion that will resonate with many EV drivers.

The Reddit user starts with an immediate perk — leaving the garage daily with a full charge. The owner continues by praising the EV6's "instant acceleration," "quiet motors," and minimal maintenance.









"Hands down, this is the best car I've owned in 30 years, and I am (was) a previous 'Honda guy,'" the Redditor declares before concluding, "Honda has nothing that competes with this EV."

In line with the poster's acclaim, Kia continues to bring cheaper and more versatile models into the EV market. That includes the off-road-capable EV9 and the notably low-priced EV5 (that isn't available in the U.S.).

The EV6 has been a strong seller for the brand, and some owners even used it as a backup power source during Hurricane Helene.

For drivers weighing the switch to an EV, the Redditor's rave review is backed up by the stats.

EVs do cost less in maintenance on average, with Tesla leading the way in that department. Drivers also save money on fuel costs and get that full-charge feeling if they have an at-home charger. The cars are quieter and can accelerate to record-breaking speeds.

Reducing your individual tailpipe pollution and reliance on dirty energy like gas is another benefit the Redditor could've mentioned.

Fellow commenters agreed with the poster's sentiments and added some of their other favorite benefits.

"One of my favorite perks is the energy use while idling is nearly nothing compared to an ICEV which is constantly consuming fuel to just stay ready for input," a Redditor wrote.

"An EV was just another league of transportation all together," added another user who said they'd owned 10 gas-powered vehicles over the years.

"Comfort, noise, response, preheating (yeah, it's cold where I live) using just the app, charging at home and so much more," they continued.

"Wait till you have to drive an ICE for something after getting used to an EV," a user warned. They predicted the poster "will absolutely detest the ICE driving experience!"

