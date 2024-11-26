Driver shares honest thoughts one year after switching to electric car: 'People have no idea'

A new electric vehicle owner was so pleased with their purchase that they wrote nearly 1,300 words about it.

The Redditor titled their short story: "My first year with an EV, why I am never going back."

They said that when they totaled their Mercedes-Benz C300, they bought a used 2020 Ford Fusion plug-in hybrid EV because they wanted to "give the electric car market a chance." And when their dad was looking to get rid of a beat-up vehicle, they swapped automobiles so the poster could take advantage of a rebate program.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

For trading in a gas-guzzling 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, they received $6,000 from the state of Colorado. After other incentives, their new Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE cost $26,000. Other cost savings included spending $32 to charge it four times per month instead of $270 every month on gasoline — though they mostly plugged in for free at Electrify America stations, a two-year bonus they landed with the car.

The Ioniq got 360-370 miles per charge and sometimes even 400. The poster said they didn't have any problems driving into the Rocky Mountains or on backcountry dirt roads. With back seats that fold down, the Ioniq also had "impressive" room that made it convenient for hauling large items and camping.

Neighbors and family members thought the car was much costlier than it was, and the poster even called it "a status symbol."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

A review wouldn't be complete without negatives, so here they are: The frunk was "basically useless" because of its small size, and the collision detection system was too sensitive. The EV convert was pleased that there were dials and knobs on the dashboard rather than only a touchscreen, but they were too small. They also had trouble with Apple CarPlay, which cut out when they used its USB connection instead of Bluetooth.

Even with their massive batteries, EVs are much better for the environment than vehicles that run on internal combustion engines, which burn gas and pollute the environment with toxic particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and more. These gases contribute to the warming of the planet as well as serious health problems, especially in children.

"Acceleration is incredible on EV vs ICE," one commenter said, highlighting another commonly praised feature of EVs. "I really think if they push people to just try driving EV sales will increase drastically. People have no idea before trying it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.