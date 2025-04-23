Homeowner shares astonishing before-and-after photos of months-long backyard project: 'It's a passion'

"It'll probably take a couple years of attention, but you're off to an awesome start."

Removing invasive plant species and rewilding a property might take a good bit of work, but it can be well worth the effort in the long run.

One Redditor took to r/landscaping to detail their experience of tackling a massive growth of invasive plant species in their backyard.

In the post, they shared a collection of before-and-after photos that proved just how much work they put into the project.

"I've spent all winter slowly removing invasive wisteria, English ivy, and privet from the woods and creek along my property," the original poster wrote. "The last two photos show some before pictures but not the full extent of the overgrowth."

To add additional background and provide a cost-saving tip, the landscaper shared how they were attempting to replace the invasive plants.

"Forgot to mention I'm also working [for] my local Forest Service office and I've gotten 70 trees and 360 native grass plugs that I've planted through this entire area to reforest," they said.

"All these trees and grass plugs cost me $100 from the government. You can literally buy pine trees in quantities of 100,000+ for pennies."

Invasive plant species such as English ivy can outcompete native plants, smother trees, and disrupt ecosystems. By tackling invasive plants and preventing their growth, you can preserve native wildlife habitats and protect biodiversity.

In addition to the benefit to the environment, replacing invasive species with native plants can save you money in the long run. They generally require less maintenance and can even improve the health of surrounding soil. Native plants are also able to extend their roots deeper into the ground, consuming water from underground sources, which can save money on water bills compared to non-native species.

In the comments section, users commended the effort of the original poster and their struggle against the invasive plant species.

"Stay on top of it to keep it clear," one suggested. "It'll probably take a couple years of attention, but you're off to an awesome start and the workload going forward is nothing in comparison to what you've already invested. Congrats!"

After the original poster said they had spent hundreds of hours to get this far, another user offered their own observation. "It's a passion," they said.

