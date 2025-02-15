Family donates 67 acres to create a wildlife refuge — here's why you won't be able to visit

"Larger tracts of land are critical to conservation efforts, and adding to large, already protected parcels achieves many goals."

In Rhode Island, conservation efforts are getting a boost thanks to the Gordon family, who donated 67 acres of lush forests and wetlands to support a new wildlife sanctuary.

WPRI 12 News reported that numerous species inhabit the land, including coyotes, white-tailed deer, and great horned and barred owls, per the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. A freshwater stream runs through the property, and a pond provides a home for other critters — such as frogs, turtles, and fish — along with native aquatic plants.

As a tribute to the Gordons, the new nature reserve is named the Eleanor & Maurice H. Gordon Wildlife Refuge. It's located near the Great Swamp Management Area in South Kingstown and will be maintained by the Audubon Society.

The Great Swamp covers more than 3,000 acres of meadows, woodlands, and wetlands and supports numerous bird species, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. With the new wildlife refuge being nearby, it offers animals more opportunities to explore and expand their habitats without worrying about running into humans.

That's because the new property will not be open to the public, as the Audubon Society said the habitat is fragile and needs extra protection. But people will still benefit from the refuge since we rely on healthy ecosystems for survival, and large wetlands and wooded areas also act as a buffer against our warming planet by absorbing excess carbon dioxide.

"Larger tracts of land are critical to conservation efforts, and adding to large, already protected parcels achieves many goals," Audubon senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren told WPRI 12 News.

The Gordon family had designated a small portion of their land to cultivate trees they sold to landscaping companies in the area. Audubon said it's considering using that section of the property to grow native plants that can be transported to its other wildlife refuges throughout the state.

The new wildlife sanctuary will provide more resilient habitats for animals, promote a healthier climate, and benefit humans by filtering toxins and cooling the surrounding air. It's a major win all around and shows how important conservation efforts are in creating a cleaner, greener future.

"This acquisition offers an exciting opportunity for Audubon to continue our protection of the land in their name and support the wide range of wildlife species that call it home," Audubon executive director Jeffrey Hall told 12 News. "We thank the Gordon family for this extremely generous donation, and for trusting us to care for it in perpetuity."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.