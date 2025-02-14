Homeowner seeks advice after HVAC tech warns against next-gen heating system: 'Say goodbye to … that company'

A homeowner received nearly unanimous advice after getting faulty guidance from their HVAC company. The Reddit community's message was loud and clear: Ditch the company that steered you away from upgrading to a heat pump with dubious justification.

The original poster shared their story with the r/heatpumps subreddit, revealing that they lived in a 2,500-square-foot, 100-year-old house in the Pacific Northwest. Their winters were "cold but not severe," and their furnace had been working just fine for 24 years, although they knew it would need to be replaced soon.

With that in mind, they'd contacted their HVAC company about a heat pump, explaining that they weren't concerned about having air conditioning. For whatever reason, the company told the OP that if they got a heat pump, they'd have to keep and update the gas furnace. The company also said that getting a heat pump wasn't worth it if the OP didn't want AC.

The OP referred to this as "conflicting information" based on their research and asked, "Do I need the backup furnace and is the heatpump overkill if not looking for AC?"



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

The community quickly set them straight.

A fellow homeowner in the region said they had a heat pump with no gas furnace or electrical resistance and characterized it as "fine." They noted that it's "not worth it to install a new gas furnace that you're going to use maybe ~2 weeks a year."

"They probably don't know about cold climate heat pumps," another Redditor wrote. "What's their justification for keeping the gas furnace?"

The company's motivations are unclear, but it doesn't seem to be up to speed on heat pump advancements that have made the tech perfectly serviceable in cold weather. Heat pumps have passed major tests without a hitch.

Heat pumps are remarkably efficient. They can cut heating and cooling costs almost in half, saving money and energy usage. While the OP might not be concerned about AC, given the greater frequency of heat waves, having it could come in handy.

While their HVAC company let them down, the EnergySage Heat Pump Marketplace can help customers find installers in their area, choose the right heat pump for their residence, and get support from experts throughout the process.

One Redditor left the OP with a simple directive: "Say goodbye to gas and that company."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.