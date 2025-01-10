Your outdated HVAC could be costing you $1,500 every year — upgrade before major tax rebates disappear

A recent study assessed 550,000 U.S. households and found that over 90% could save energy.

The Department of Energy shares how many households can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on heating bills by installing the right heat pump.

The scoop

The DOE encourages American families to consider switching to a heat pump to keep their homes warm. Heat pumps are incredibly energy-efficient, helping people keep their homes cozy and toasty while reducing energy bills.

A heat pump can make a huge difference if you currently use heating oil, propane, or older electric equipment. A recent study assessed 550,000 U.S. households and found that over 90% could save energy. And heat pumps aren't just for heating — they can also cool your home. It can be the sole HVAC appliance in most houses.

However, choosing the right heat pump is important. Otherwise, you can't reap all the potential benefits. Consumer Reports say the most important factors are size/capacity, compressor type, efficiency, climate performance, noise, and reliability.



How big your house is, where in the country you live, the pump's SEER/SEER2 and HSPF/HSPF2 ratings, and how people review specific pumps can help you make the best choice. Consumer Reports does recommend variable-speed compressors and a higher SEER/SEER2 and HSPF/HSPF2 rating.

With EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace, finding the right pump is easy. You also need to ensure you hire a reputable contractor for installation and possibly routine maintenance.

How it's working

Heat pumps can save money on energy bills while keeping your home comfortable because they run on electricity. Old systems use natural gas, which is more expensive and less efficient.

You can reduce your utility bills with a heat pump, but you may not have to pay much to make the switch. The Inflation Reduction Act allows homeowners to apply for a tax credit worth up to 30% of the installation and purchase cost. The tax credit can be as high as $2,000.

However, these credits may not be available forever. President-elect Trump could repeal them, but it would take an act of Congress. The IRA's future is unclear, so take advantage of the savings as soon as possible.

A heat pump offers excellent savings but is also better for the planet. Heat pumps produce less carbon pollution, and if you run your heat pump using solar power, it is even greener.









What people are saying

Many people have already made the switch, and although some admit that the climate you live in plays a huge role, they still praise their pumps.

One Redditor said: "A heat pump is absolutely the greatest thing ever."

On a post titled "Anyone regret going heatpump?," the top comment was: "I went even harder. No furnace. No backup. Just Mitsubishi hyperheat heat pump. It's been flawless for over half a decade now."

