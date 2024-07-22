  • Home Home

Homeowner upset over HOA's refusal to allow city service into neighborhood: 'It's not my monkey, not my circus'

"You'll need to figure out how to get it collected without charging us for it."

by Jenna Reilly
Across the country, some homeowners associations are creating unnecessary challenges for the residents who pay into them. One Redditor described their particular issue in a recent post that sparked support from other homeowners who shared their frustration.

The post was shared in the r/f***HOA subreddit and garnered hundreds of comments. The original poster wrote: "HOA won't allow city truck into neighborhood to pick up yard trimmings."

The OP explained that their city provides curbside brush pickup paid for by property taxes. The poster's HOA, however, won't allow the trucks to come in because the service is operated by inmates.

The OP asked the group for advice on whether or not an HOA can make this call. They wrote: "I'm going to have to pay to hire a service to pick up the trimmings when I'm already paying the city to do it." 

There have been a lot of instances recently where HOAs have prevented homeowners from making changes to their properties or receiving services they need. In some instances, these updates would save homeowners money and be eco-friendly

Home improvements like installing solar panels and native plant lawns have been blocked, even though solar panels cut down electricity bills and native plants reduce water bills and service fees. Changes like these are also beneficial for the environment, leaving homeowners confused and angry that HOAs prevent them.

In this case, the yard waste this resident is referring to could be a great green fertilizer if processed properly. However, it could become a hazard for the surrounding plant life if the city's not allowed it to pick it up and it's left to rot — an issue that should concern the local HOA

If you're also experiencing issues with your HOA, particularly with making eco-friendly updates to your home or property, check out TCD's HOA guide for tips on how to work with the organization to make changes

Commenters on the Reddit post offered helpful advice. One user said the OP should say this to their HOA: "You won't let the city in to collect it … therefore it's not my monkey, not my circus and not my problem. You'll need to figure out how to get it collected without charging us for it."

Another user added: "The city trucks aren't under the authority of an HOA."

A third Redditor wrote: "Ask your local government this question."

