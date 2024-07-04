Frustrated homeowner seeks advice on navigating HOA rules to install solar after electrical outages: 'Our second time losing power in a couple of months'

"Show them your neighbors' setups as examples, and they'll likely give the thumbs up."

A frustrated homeowner trying to install solar panels under HOA guidelines reached out to Reddit's r/TeslaSolar forum for tips.

According to the homeowner, the family lives in the Bay Area and has lost power multiple times with PG&E as their supplier.

"So, currently sitting in an 80 degree household with two kids under 2 at 9 pm at night with no power," wrote the Redditor who shared the post. "Our second time losing power in a couple of months. Anyone have tips on submitting solar plans to an HOA?"

"For the HOA, just keep it simple," suggested one user. "Show them your neighbors' setups as examples, and they'll likely give the thumbs up."

Across the U.S., HOAs have been caught preventing homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly changes, such as growing a native-plant lawn and adding solar panels. However, you can work directly with your HOA to revise the bylaws and implement home improvements that are beneficial for the environment.

Installing solar panels is a great way to save money down the line on your total energy bills. After the initial installation fees, you can save $25,500 to $33,000 on electricity over the lifetime of your solar panels, according to an estimate by Forbes. To put these savings in perspective, most solar panels last about 25-30 years.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As solar panels save you tens of thousands of dollars, they also help keep the planet cooler. Unlike non-renewable forms of power, solar energy does not require the use of dirty energy and thus does not release harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.

While the manufacturing of solar panels has a small carbon impact, once installed, the solar panels are considered carbon-free, according to the UN. As a result, switching to solar panels is an effective way to reduce your total electricity bill while also decreasing your environmental impact.

Redditors continued to discuss strategies for installing solar panels under HOA guidelines.

"Might want to get a few quotes from well reviewed local installers, Tesla has a reputation for refusing to work with HOAs," wrote one user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.