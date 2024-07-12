Homeowner blown away by strict demands from HOA while applying for new backyard landscaping: 'So sick of these people having control over every little detail'

"The little tyrants just want to control everything."

Homeowners associations are notorious for restrictive and expensive rules, but one HOA resident found themselves stuck even when the rules seemed to be on their side.

The user posted to an anti-HOA subreddit in their frustration. "Put in a request to plant bushes in my backyard along the fence line … as a courtesy," the original poster said, noting they share the fence with a member of the HOA board. "I was denied my request and when I spoke with the management company she said I was denied because my request was incomplete."

Apparently, the missing information was about the original poster's intended use of mulch — but the HOA denied the request instead of asking for that information, despite the fact that the project would be out of sight in the owner's backyard.

"When I mentioned I technically don't need permission, she said 'anything you do outside of your home that is outside needs approval,'" the original poster wrote. "I ended up getting into a disagreement with her because that is not what the CC&Rs state. Now I'm worried if I go ahead and plant my bushes, she will come after me to avoid admitting that her interpretation of the CC&Rs was incorrect."

The original poster included an excerpt from the HOA rules that the board member relied on to deny their request. The restriction, as written, applies only to "common facilities" shared with the HOA — not backyards.

That's an important distinction, because many healthy, money-saving, and eco-friendly home improvements take place in the backyard. The original poster's HOA is unfairly keeping them from gardening, which is good for the body and mind, provides free food, and supports pollinators.

"I'm just so sick of these people having control over every little detail on my property!" the original poster said.

Commenters were sympathetic. "I know your pain," one user wrote. "My HOA pulled the same nonsense. They just declared that any outside changes are subject to board approval even though the CC&Rs have put lawn decorations and plants outside of the HOA's oversight. The little tyrants just want to control everything."

"Get yourself on the board and depower it until they're simply figureheads," another user said.

Indeed, working within an HOA's rules is often the best way to change them.

