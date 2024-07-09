  • Home Home

Homeowner shares experience fighting HOA over home renovation protected by state law: 'They don't bother me now'

They said the vice president of the association attempted to argue about the issue and threatened to involve the HOA's attorneys.

by Callie Patteson
They said the vice president of the association attempted to argue about the issue and threatened to involve the HOA's attorneys.

Photo Credit: iStock

Homeowners associations don't always have all the power, as local and state governments often have certain rights set in place to protect homeowners and renters. 

One homeowner recently discovered that their state protects their ability to install solar panels — despite pushback from their HOA

Mikenno (@KyriViPhyla) shared their big eco-friendly win on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Mikenno is based in Nevada and revealed that their HOA attempted to fight them on having solar panels. They said the vice president of the association attempted to argue about the issue and threatened to involve the HOA's attorneys. 

"I went off on her," they said. "Guess who is protected by the state of Nevada? It ain't my HOA. They don't bother me now." 

Traditionally, HOAs are meant to serve residents of their communities by ensuring uniformity and cleanliness in common areas of a neighborhood, such as parks, sidewalks, and pools. However, the organizations are often criticized for issuing restrictions that prevent homeowners from saving money and helping the planet, such as installing native plants or natural lawns

Watch now: Famed climber Alex Honnold shines light on 'unfair' conditions faced by large Indigenous community

For example, solar panels have been found to save homeowners hundreds or even thousands of dollars, as the eco-friendly option can cut down energy costs. At the same time, the alternative energy source helps reduce personal carbon pollution. 

There are ways to push back against restrictions targeting these planet-saving home renovations, such as contacting your HOA directly or looking up local laws. Some states, like Nevada, have protections for homeowners to make these changes. 

In the Silver State, HOAs are prohibited from restricting the use of obtaining solar energy. If any deed, contract, or other "legal instrument" attempts to restrict property owners from gathering solar energy through panels or other means, the restrictions are then considered "void and unenforceable," according to the Homeowners Protection Bureau

Given these protections, Mikenno said they told HOA officials to involve their attorneys and "see what happens."

"She told me to have a nice day while I called her a b****," Mikenno said. "Never heard back."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x