Homeowner shares experience fighting HOA over home renovation protected by state law: 'They don't bother me now'

They said the vice president of the association attempted to argue about the issue and threatened to involve the HOA's attorneys.

Homeowners associations don't always have all the power, as local and state governments often have certain rights set in place to protect homeowners and renters.

One homeowner recently discovered that their state protects their ability to install solar panels — despite pushback from their HOA.

Mikenno (@KyriViPhyla) shared their big eco-friendly win on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

My HOA tried to fight me about solar panels, ignored my questions when the VP came to my house to argue with me about it, and then when she threatened me with attorneys, I went off on her.



Guess who is protected by the state of Nevada? It ain't my HOA.



They don't bother me now — Mikenno 🎉 See Pinned for League Discord! (@KyriViPhyla) May 24, 2024

Mikenno is based in Nevada and revealed that their HOA attempted to fight them on having solar panels. They said the vice president of the association attempted to argue about the issue and threatened to involve the HOA's attorneys.

"I went off on her," they said. "Guess who is protected by the state of Nevada? It ain't my HOA. They don't bother me now."

Traditionally, HOAs are meant to serve residents of their communities by ensuring uniformity and cleanliness in common areas of a neighborhood, such as parks, sidewalks, and pools. However, the organizations are often criticized for issuing restrictions that prevent homeowners from saving money and helping the planet, such as installing native plants or natural lawns.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

For example, solar panels have been found to save homeowners hundreds or even thousands of dollars, as the eco-friendly option can cut down energy costs. At the same time, the alternative energy source helps reduce personal carbon pollution.

There are ways to push back against restrictions targeting these planet-saving home renovations, such as contacting your HOA directly or looking up local laws. Some states, like Nevada, have protections for homeowners to make these changes.

In the Silver State, HOAs are prohibited from restricting the use of obtaining solar energy. If any deed, contract, or other "legal instrument" attempts to restrict property owners from gathering solar energy through panels or other means, the restrictions are then considered "void and unenforceable," according to the Homeowners Protection Bureau.

Given these protections, Mikenno said they told HOA officials to involve their attorneys and "see what happens."

"She told me to have a nice day while I called her a b****," Mikenno said. "Never heard back."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.