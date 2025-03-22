Thrift store shopper makes mind-blowing discovery after purchasing $15 ring: 'This store missed a good one'

A Redditor found literal gold in their latest thrifting haul and shared it to the r/jewelry subreddit.

"This store missed a good one," wrote the original poster. "They had a bunch of gold for super expensive ($300-$1000 at a thrift) but this one was $15. I assume they just thought it was fake or junk because it's not marked. But it's definitely gold and definitely old."

The OP also included photos of their find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While it will take expert inspection to conclusively determine if the ring is gold, it's still a great score for the price. Finding gold at thrift stores isn't entirely unheard of, either. A lucky shopper found a gold ring shaped like a bow, while another found one shaped like a belt buckle. Someone else found a gold and pearl pin and a gold and opal tie tack.

These finds are somewhat rare, however. Plenty of thrift stores wildly overstate the value of the jewelry they sell.

Besides the obvious monetary benefit and thrill of getting a precious ring for dirt cheap, thrifting also prevents the need to mine more gold. That process requires energy and resources and typically isn't good for the environment or worker conditions.

Reusing items also prevents them from going to landfills, where they can cause even more damage. If you're ready to start finding your own treasures, check out our guide to thrifting.

The Reddit community was quite impressed with the gold ring found at the thrift store.

"Nice score. I have a ring similar to this and it cost me over $400!" said one commenter.

"Nice," said another.

