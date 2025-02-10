Government-ordered shutdowns haven't stopped controversial mine from devastating rural community: 'We are between a rock and a hard place'

"If it's possible, let them compensate us and relocate us because it's no longer appealing."

Local government officials in Zimbabwe are feuding with a Chinese mining company for mismanaging a gold mine that it operates in the African country.

What's happening?

Since 2021, Sino Africa Huijin Holdings has operated a mine in Zimbabwe and is now facing scrutiny from the community. Nearby residents have reported that the mine is significantly impacting human and environmental health.

Blasting from the mine has caused dust pollution, structural damage to homes, damage to a mountain, wildlife displacement, and potential water contamination, according to VOA.

"Adding to these concerns, Sino Africa is accused of forging community signatures on their Environmental Impact Assessment document, raising questions about the transparency and legitimacy of their operations," VOA said.

Why is it important?

Irresponsible mining practices are dangerous, especially if they lead to pollution, contamination, deforestation, and disruptions to nature. In Africa, illegal and unregulated mining is a big problem for locals.

Toxic chemicals used in the mining process can be poisonous if leaked into water sources, causing disease and even death to both humans and animals. Mining pollution can also make the surrounding soil infertile, threatening businesses that rely on farmland.

What's being done about it?

The Zimbabwe government temporarily shut down the mine twice last year due to the complaints and damage. However, it eventually resumed operations, which is frustrating local residents.

The mining company has paid out some compensation to its neighbors, donated to a hospital in the community, and committed to providing water to a school. But it hasn't been enough to assuage most of the concerns.

"We are between a rock and a hard place. If it's possible, let them compensate us and relocate us because it's no longer appealing," Ishewedenga Moyo told VOA. Moyo lives in close proximity to the mine. "The vibrations and noise generated by mining blasting are disrupting wildlife habitats and ecosystems, damaging biodiversity, and causing cracks in our homes."

