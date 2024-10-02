Shopper stunned after finding fine jewelry at flea market booth: 'It's genuinely such a pretty piece'

Flea markets and thrift stores are often filled with dusty costume jewelry, but sometimes you can find a real gem. One lucky shopper found a couple of beautiful real gold pieces at their local market.

The shopper took to Reddit to share the stunning, though slightly flawed, jewelry they found while browsing their local flea market. Taking to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the poster showed off the two pieces — a gold and pearl pin, as well as a gold and opal tie tack — in a series of photos.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Additional pictures show close-ups of stamps on the items marking them as genuine. The OP added, "I just picked up a 14k gold and pearl pin and an 18k gold and opal tie tack at a flea market for $5." While the pin is missing one small pearl, the items are quite lovely.

Whether browsing the aisles of your local shop or checking out a yard sale, shopping secondhand is the best way to find valuable items at shockingly affordable prices.



Some auspicious folks have been able to find everything from designer bags to luxury jewelry at a fraction of its original cost. Some shoppers have even found cheap items with some bonus money in the pocket. While not everyone is going to be so blessed with their purchases, it is a testament to the joys of thrifting.

Choosing preloved items can help you express your personal style and lower your impact on the planet. The manufacturing of new clothes uses a ton of resources.

According to the UN Environment Programme, "it takes 3,781 litres of water to make one pair of jeans." It also says the pollution involved in the process equates to around 70 miles of driving a car. With so much waste involved in just one pair of jeans, it's no wonder more people are turning to thrifting.

Thrifting's popularity has surged in the past several years. Ivey Business School found that "there was an 11% rise between 2019 and 2023 in American consumers who had shopped second-hand in a one-year period and the second-hand apparel market is now growing faster than the overall apparel market." Many shoppers are prioritizing ethical choices and affordability over fast fashion.

Other thrifty Redditors loved the OP's beautiful pieces.

"That's genuinely such a pretty piece!" wrote one person.

Another commented, "Green with envy!"

One jewelry expert said, "If it's a genuine opal you've scored something cool; most opal jewelry in the US is from lab created opal which just isn't the same."

