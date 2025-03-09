Shopper makes baffling discovery about jewelry found at local thrift store: 'Can you believe this?'

It seems like just about everything is too expensive these days. Fortunately, we've still got amazing eco-friendly, bargain-priced places to shop like Goodwill, right?

… Right?

Unfortunately, a recent post to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit dispels the notion that that is always the case. But there is still light at the end of the tunnel.

The post — simply yet effectively titled "Can you believe this??" — shares a handful of images of jewelry for sale at a Goodwill. The jewelry looks nice enough. The price tags? Not so much.

The Reddit user's disbelief is far from unwarranted. The unassuming secondhand necklaces and bracelets are being sold at prices ranging from around $1,499 to $2,999. Those seem like head-spinning prices coming from a store built on charitability and affordability.

Whether or not this jewelry is actually that valuable is practically beside the point. People go to Goodwill for bargain prices on donated goods. It's one of the few places still standing where great deals can be found. Seeing these price tags is as disheartening as it is infuriating.

The good news is that the whole reason this post exists is because these exorbitant prices are the exception, not the rule. Thrift shopping is generally an amazing way to save a ton of money on quality items while helping keep our landfills a little less packed.

It's far more common that eye-poppingly good deals can be found in stores like this. Like the thrifter who bought a $5,000 couch for $100 or the one who scored an over $100 Radley London purse for $2. In other words, do not let the unfortunate example the original poster shared dissuade you from thrift shopping.

Commenters largely identified with the OP's ire.

One pointed out: "If someone is buying fine jewelry, they're not buying it from there. Goodwill clientele can't typically afford it, that's why they're going to Goodwill."

"Was this Princess Diana's jewelry or something?" another sarcastically remarks. "It doesn't even look like it's worth 1% of that price."

"As a goldsmith, the pricing is hysterical," another says. "Even new I doubt they were that much."

