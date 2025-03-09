  • Home Home

Shopper makes baffling discovery about jewelry found at local thrift store: 'Can you believe this?'

"Was this Princess Diana's jewelry or something?"

by Patrick Long
"Was this Princess Diana's jewelry or something?"

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

It seems like just about everything is too expensive these days. Fortunately, we've still got amazing eco-friendly, bargain-priced places to shop like Goodwill, right?

… Right?

Unfortunately, a recent post to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit dispels the notion that that is always the case. But there is still light at the end of the tunnel. 

"Was this Princess Diana's jewelry or something?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Was this Princess Diana's jewelry or something?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post — simply yet effectively titled "Can you believe this??" — shares a handful of images of jewelry for sale at a Goodwill. The jewelry looks nice enough. The price tags? Not so much.

The Reddit user's disbelief is far from unwarranted. The unassuming secondhand necklaces and bracelets are being sold at prices ranging from around $1,499 to $2,999. Those seem like head-spinning prices coming from a store built on charitability and affordability.  

Whether or not this jewelry is actually that valuable is practically beside the point. People go to Goodwill for bargain prices on donated goods. It's one of the few places still standing where great deals can be found. Seeing these price tags is as disheartening as it is infuriating. 

Watch now: Unload your closet and get rewarded with Trashie

The good news is that the whole reason this post exists is because these exorbitant prices are the exception, not the rule. Thrift shopping is generally an amazing way to save a ton of money on quality items while helping keep our landfills a little less packed.

It's far more common that eye-poppingly good deals can be found in stores like this. Like the thrifter who bought a $5,000 couch for $100 or the one who scored an over $100 Radley London purse for $2. In other words, do not let the unfortunate example the original poster shared dissuade you from thrift shopping. 

Commenters largely identified with the OP's ire.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One pointed out: "If someone is buying fine jewelry, they're not buying it from there. Goodwill clientele can't typically afford it, that's why they're going to Goodwill."

"Was this Princess Diana's jewelry or something?" another sarcastically remarks. "It doesn't even look like it's worth 1% of that price."
"As a goldsmith, the pricing is hysterical," another says. "Even new I doubt they were that much."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x