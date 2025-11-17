Home cook shares clever way to reuse empty drink bottles: 'This looks so handy'

One Reddit user shared their simple (and brilliant) idea for reusing glass bottles: seed storage.

In the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, the person shared a photo of three glass bottles sitting on a counter. Each bottle contained a different seed — either flax, chia, or hemp, according to the post's title.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user explained their reasoning for reusing the containers in a comment: "I don't often purchase bottled beverages, but when I do, I find the narrow mouths to be ideal for dispensing small seeds and such."

Reusing or recycling glass containers and other products offers many benefits for people and the planet. For example, the Glass Packaging Institute stated that recycling glass can reduce air pollution and energy use.

Thus, reusing bottles reduces the need for new ones, which has similar benefits to recycling. And sending fewer bottles to landfills or incinerators can also reduce air pollution.

Plus, you can reuse them for all sorts of things. Like this Reddit user, you can turn the bottles into storage containers for bulk foods like grains and seeds.

However, they also work well for creating unique decor, such as vases, centerpieces, and lanterns, as Container and Packaging explained. That means you can express yourself by creating one-of-a-kind housewares while helping the planet.

On top of that, reusing your old glass bottles can help you save money. Using them for storage means you don't have to purchase brand-new containers. Turning them into decor, on the other hand, means you don't have to spend money on that, either.

If you need some inspiration, check out this mom's hack for turning tiny syrup bottles into DIY salt-and-pepper shakers. Another TikToker shared a handful of ways to reuse glass jars, including storing fruits, vegetables, cleaning supplies, and beauty products.

People in the comment section appreciated the Redditor's glass bottle hack. One person wrote, "Never thought of pouring chia seeds like a juice — this looks so handy!"

Talking about bottles with smaller spouts, a second person added, "Those are really handy for stuff you more or less sprinkle."

A third user shared, "The best container is the reused container!"

