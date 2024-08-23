Woman shares simple method to save money in the kitchen with repurposed bottles: 'There are endless ways'

Glass is among the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet. It is 100% recyclable, and no matter how many times it gets broken down and made into new items, it doesn't lose its beneficial qualities.

Instead of sending it to appropriate recycling sites, you can also find a use for the bottles and jars you accumulate at home from food, drink, and cosmetic items.

The scoop

TikToker Juliana Deliberais (@julianadeliberais) provided some inspiration for making use of glass jars in a variety of creative ways.

Tall glass jars can be used to store vegetables like carrots in the fridge, while smaller ones can keep berries. Not only can this tip make organization much easier, but it can ensure your produce lasts much longer — saving you money on your weekly shopping trips.

This can also reduce food waste, which is a notable problem in the United States. According to Feeding America, 92 billion pounds of perfectly good food is thrown out in the country every single year.

Glass jars are also a great way to store dry food, with the lids creating an airtight seal to keep out moisture. Sugar, seeds, and nuts can all be given a home in the jars that would otherwise be thrown out.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Meanwhile, if you've ever needed a place to keep your cleaning brush by the sink, an empty jar is the perfect place. It will even help to catch any lingering liquid that would otherwise spill onto your countertop.

Candle vessels, planters, and cotton pad keepers were other tips Juliana gave, proving just how versatile these humble items can be.

"There are endless ways to repurpose these jars," Juliana said.

How it's working

In addition to making sure that glass definitely doesn't head to landfill sites, where it would contribute to the production of planet-warming methane gas, reusing jars at home doesn't unnecessarily waste energy needed for recycling processes.

What's more, just think about the money you would usually spend on containing vessels for food items or storage boxes for trinkets and craft supplies. Put your wallet away because the jars you already have for jellies and jams or sauces and marinades can be reused without requiring a lot of effort.

There are even videos online showing how to easily remove sticky labels without leaving any residue.

What people are saying

"Great uses!" one TikToker said in the comment section. "Love the plaid lid jars!"

"Glass jars are the beessttt," added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.