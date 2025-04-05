Gardener seeks advice after learning dark truth about lemon balm: 'It's one of my biggest gardening regrets'

The community discussed how severe the problem actually was.

To gain some advice, one homeowner took to r/Gardening, a subreddit dedicated to guides, pictures, and discussions for plants, only to find the truth about just how invasive lemon balm can be.

In the post, the gardener shared an image of their garden with the headline "How invasive is lemon balm?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The community pointed out how severely invasive the plant is, prompting the discussion on why one should avoid planting non-native plants at all costs.

"I planted a small plant in my side yard near a spider-riddled shed 11 years ago," wrote one helpful Reddit user. "It grows in my front yard, my garden beds in my backyard, my driveway, and anywhere an animal, shoe, or random breeze may have carried a seed across my quarter-acre lot. It's invasive AF."

The gardener even contrasted lemon balm's invasive nature to the notoriously invasive mint plant.

"I also planted two mint plants next to it," they wrote. "The lemon balm basically ate them and took over their spot."

To avoid invasive plants like lemon balm, some suggested planting Lemon verbena instead.

While some non-native plants may seem like a good idea, they usually prove otherwise. Indeed, the headache that comes from planting non-native plants can ultimately end up being more costly, work-intensive, and harmful to your garden than if you were to find a native alternative. They can overtake ecosystems, leading to fewer pollinators and less plant diversity.

According to data relayed by CABI, it is estimated that about $1.35 billion "is spent on biosecurity to prevent new invasions" of invasive species. This is said to be intensifying due to the changing climate.

To reduce the burden it has on your pockets, it's always better to look for ways to grow native plants. They can save you money and time, attract much-needed pollinators, and ultimately add to the environment rather than harming it.

One gardener did the math to find that they are saving thousands of dollars a year with their native garden.

Redditors emphasized how important it is not to plant invasive plants:

"It's one of my biggest gardening regrets," wrote one commenter.

Growing native seems to always be the way to go.

