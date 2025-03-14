  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks debate after posting photo of garden bed that kills every plant it houses: 'Nothing … will grow here'

Commenters jumped in with theories and potential solutions.

by Margaret Wong
Commenters jumped in with theories and potential solutions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A gardener looking to maximize their garden space is having a hard time growing new plants.

They shared their frustration in a Reddit post, which included a picture of a small garden bed in a yard where nothing — not even the notoriously hardy mint plant — can survive.

"Nothing. And I mean NOTHING. Will grow here. It just gets baked by all the extra radiant heat from the brick and concrete. I even tried to plant mint here, and it's struggling," the post read.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The 30-square-foot area is surrounded by brick steps, a patio, and a concrete pad, which the OP believes may be amplifying heat and making the soil inhospitable.

Despite efforts to grow various plants — including a cactus that is now "half dead" — the extreme conditions continue to stunt or kill anything planted there.

This situation highlights a common struggle with urban and suburban gardening — heat retention from surrounding hardscapes can create conditions that make it difficult for plants to thrive. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Excessive heat and poor soil conditions increase water evaporation, leading to higher water bills and constant maintenance, making traditional grass lawns or non-native plants an impractical choice for many homeowners.

Instead of battling nature, many homeowners are turning to native plant landscaping as a more sustainable, low-maintenance solution.

Switching to a natural lawn with plants that are adapted to local conditions can drastically reduce water consumption, lower maintenance costs, and create a healthier environment for pollinators — which, in turn, helps protect our food supply. 

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For those facing similar gardening troubles, consider planting drought-resistant plants, which can thrive even in challenging conditions. 

Commenters jumped in with theories and potential solutions. 

One user suggested, "Does it have drainage? Drought-tolerant plants like to keep their roots dry between watering. If water sits in there I could see that as being another part of the issue." 

Others advised incorporating more mulch or shade to combat heat stress in the soil. 

Another gardener shared a similar struggle, noting, "I threw water at [my wall] to keep it cool, but the water evaporated as soon as it touched the bricks."

As more gardeners explore native plant alternatives, "planting beds of death" could be turned into thriving, eco-friendly landscapes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x