Herbalist reveals surprising benefits of common garden plant: 'Blows my mind with how much it offers'

by Rachel Beyer
Photo Credit: iStock

Bee balm, or Monarda, isn't just another pretty plant in the garden. It's also packed with amazing benefits, from attracting pollinators to providing medicinal properties.

Herbalist HighGardenTea (@highgardentea) shared a video showing how they use bee balm for sinus relief, calling it one of their top herbal remedies.

@highgardentea Plant native and reap so many benefits! #nativeplants #wildyard #highgardentea #herbalism #herbalism101 #beebalm #monardafistulosa #bergamot #wildfamilyherbalist #kinfolkherbalism #herbalife #homegrownnationalpark ♬ original sound - HighGardenTea

The scoop

HighGardenTea explains that bee balm is a plant native to North America that spreads easily, looks great, and gives pollinators a much-needed food source. Beyond that, it's also a powerful antibacterial and antifungal herb.

To use it, the herbalist recommends picking the top third of the plant while it's in bloom, drying it for about two weeks, and storing it in a jar. When sinus congestion hits, simply crumble about two tablespoons of the dried leaves into a bowl, pour boiling water over them, and inhale the steam. While you should consult a doctor before using any such guidance, this natural treatment is believed by many to help prevent infections from settling in. 

A 2014 publication from the International Journal of Clinical & Experimental Pathology "[concluded] that the essential oil of Monarda punctata is a potent source of antibacterial agents against various respiratory tract infection causing microbes."

How it's helping

For people looking for natural remedies, bee balm is a good one. It can reduce the need for over-the-counter decongestants since it serves as a budget-friendly alternative. On top of sinus help, growing native plants like bee balm supports bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, which are essential for food production and biodiversity. 

Watch now: Local hero single-handedly repopulates endangered butterfly species

Studies show that spending time caring for plants can reduce stress and boost mental health. And since bee balm is low-maintenance and spreads easily, it's a great option for beginner gardeners looking to build up their space.

What everyone's saying

One viewer commented on the video, "Seriously one of my very favorites it consistently blows my mind with how much it offers… REALLY well. So potent."

Another commenter and fellow gardener commented, "I have a ton of this. So is it the leaves only and not the flowers?" The original poster responded that the benefits come from both.

HighGardenTea confirmed with one commenter that bee balm has a ton of uses beyond sinus relief. It can be made into a tea, washes, and tinctures and can also be infused into a salve for topical use.

