First-time gardener receives warnings after sharing pictures of raised garden bed online: 'I severely messed up'

"Please tell me l'm overthinking it."

by Matthew Swigonski
The novice gardener revealed that they had ordered topsoil to fill in their vegetable garden while planting their seedlings.

Anyone who has cultivated their own garden before likely knows that there can be a lot of trial and error before understanding the ins and outs of gardening. 

One newbie gardener found that out the hard way while attempting to duplicate the success of their very first garden experience. They took to r/vegetablegardening after discovering that things weren't exactly going as smoothly as they had hoped. 

"I think I severely messed up with my soil/seedlings," admitted the original poster. 

In the previous year, the novice gardener revealed that they had ordered topsoil to fill in their vegetable garden while planting their seedlings. Without much knowledge of anything, they were pleasantly surprised by the success of their harvest. 

Thinking they'd have a similar result, they opted to once again fill their garden with the same soil and quickly planted their seedlings. However, this time around, they couldn't help but be a little underwhelmed at the overall look of their garden. Thinking they accidentally killed their garden before it even had a chance, they desperately sought out advice. 

"Please tell me l'm overthinking it or there's a way to fix it. I'm so upset that nothing is going to come up because it's not like it was last year," they wrote.

In the comments section, a few users were quick to offer much-needed advice and put the original poster's mind at ease. 

"The soil may not be perfect, but it can grow plants. Compost will help," suggested one user. 

Another user appeared to echo the same advice. "Topsoil isn't great to grow vegetables in, you need looser soil with more organic material," they noted. "Go get compost from either your local municipality, a big box store or a nursery."  

"People have grown vegetables on far worse soil, but when you have a lot of clay in your soil it is not forgiving," added a third commenter. 

As stated in the comments, vegetables can grow in topsoil. However, it may not be the best choice for ensuring optimal growing conditions. Adding compost can provide the essential nutrients for plants and improve soil health, helping you save time and money in the long run. 

Depending on your location, installing native plants in your garden could potentially be your best bet for a healthy harvest. Native plants attract many beneficial insects and pollinators, which can help your garden flourish by keeping pests at bay and providing additional support for crops. 

