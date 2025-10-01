Gardener shares brilliant hack for heavy bags of soil and compost: 'This is genius'

"Gardening doesn't have to be that complicated."

TikToker Adam Kirtland (@viewfromthepottingbench) offered his followers a way to lighten their load — literally.

The scoop

Kirtland, who hosts a gardening podcast called Tales from the Potting Bench, tackled the problem of heavy compost bags for people who are elderly or "just not able to carry them."

"Sometimes compost bags can be super heavy."

He places a broom on the ground, and then lays the compost bag across the broomstick so half the weight is on either side. Then, he picks up the broomstick, shaking the compost down onto either side. Next, he takes a sharp blade, like an X-acto knife, and slices the plastic bag straight down the broomstick, cutting the bag into two smaller bags.

Then he simply lifts the broom through the middle, leaving behind two much less cumbersome sacks of compost.

"Gardening doesn't have to be that complicated," he says.

How it's helping

A trick like this can mean so much to an avid gardener who struggles to lift heavy objects. Gardening has so many benefits for people, so hacks like this mean the hobby is that much more accessible.

Spending time doing things in nature, like gardening, has been shown to have great positive impacts on both mental and physical health. Stress decreases, happiness increases, and when people grow their own food, fiber intake may even go up.

The Mayo Clinic Health System writes: "You may burn as many calories as a workout in the gym. If you aren't used to these types of activities, it is likely that you will feel a bit sore after a busy day gardening. Gardening also can improve your balance, strength and flexibility."

The clinic suggests modifying gardening activities by using items for support or, as this TikTok video suggests, making bags lighter.

Home gardening also makes the environment healthier; it adds plants, which take in carbon dioxide, to the ecosystem — and every bit of green space helps reduce overheating the planet.

And, as Andrew Krosofsky writes for Green Matters, "Locally-grown produce is always better for the environment than imported produce, and growing your own veggies in your backyard is about as local as you can get."

What everyone's saying

Kirtland's hack was met with zeal and gratitude.

"I'm going to show my Granny," one person wrote. "I worry about her picking up heavy bags."

"Because of you, I am going to be able to enjoy a garden full of my favorite flowers," another person said.

"Been a gardener for decades and this is genius! And helpful," wrote another.

