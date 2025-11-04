Gardener shares ancient technique to prepare garden for changing seasons: 'Keep pushing on your ... journey'

Some of the best home gardening results come from techniques humans have embraced for centuries, sometimes millennia.

TikToker Adrienne S (@essenceofadrienne) embraces the "no-till" gardening method she shared in a TikTok clip, explaining the simplicity and results. "This only works when I keep the soil planted and/or covered."

The scoop

The no-till gardening approach Adrienne takes means keeping the original soil planted, maintaining the living plants or crops in the soil as much as possible throughout the year.

In a separate video, Adrienne explains the region and soil type, choosing the best plants for that area to help maintain and "keep the soil covered." This traditional gardening method, which avoids tillage and maintains organic materials, is inspired by an age-old, highly successful approach.

How it's helping

No-till gardening is an environmentally sustainable method that enhances soil health and promotes plant growth, both of which are primary goals for a gardener. The compost blanket on top helps the burgeoning plants access stored moisture and reduces the possibility of drought stress.

Georgia doesn't generally have problems with droughts, but there are times when weeks may go by without significant rainfall. Plus, the compost acts as a buffer, or shield, reducing natural soil erosion from wind or rain.

Adding layers of compost is a far better weed remedy than using landscape fabric, since the latter degrades into microplastics, damaging the soil's health. No-till gardening also shares similarities with natural lawns or native gardening, filtering out carbon air pollution and storing it in the soil.

It's not an entirely maintenance-free method. However, no-till gardening does reduce upfront labor, time, and energy costs. Besides the benefits of the no-till method, gardening in general reduces our dependence on mass-produced, store-bought products.

Besides, home-grown produce tastes better and improves physical and mental well-being.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were impressed with Adrienne's method, offering encouragement and asking for advice.

"It's so cute! I love watching you work on your garden," one user commented.

"Yes, keep pushing on your gardening journey," another content creator on TikTok responded.

