Gardener demonstrates low-effort technique to keep soil healthy all winter: 'Easy'

As most gardeners start clearing out their beds for winter, one creator is reminding everyone that the best thing you can do for your soil might be to do less.

In a TikTok post, creator Grower of All Things (@detriarochelle) showed how they practice the "chop and drop" method — a low-effort, ancient gardening technique that keeps soil rich and healthy without extra compost, fertilizer, or hauling debris to the curb.

The scoop

"Cleaning my vegetable garden, it's always easy when I use the chop and drop method! … It's just like it sounds," she wrote in the caption. "Chop the old plant material down and let it break down where it falls. It will feed the soil and be ready for planting come spring. Overall I have really healthy soil in my garden, so I think it enjoys it as well."

The method works like nature's own composting system. Instead of stripping the soil bare, the dead stems and leaves act as mulch, locking in moisture and fostering microbial activity through the winter. To enhance the process, the TikTok gardener also gathers fallen autumn leaves and layers them on top, speeding up decomposition and improving soil texture.

"Leaving the roots intact feeds the soil underneath the surface, and then the dead plant material on top of the surface will break down and feed the soil further, resulting in rich, nutrient-dense soil that will be great for the garden," the OP explained in the video.

The best part is that it costs nothing and eliminates the need for buying chemical fertilizers.

How it's helping

This approach is all about working with nature, not against it. It's one of the simplest ways to maintain soil health while reducing waste — and it saves time and money. For gardeners eager to keep things natural, it pairs perfectly with organic pest control methods and other chemical-free gardening practices.

Beyond saving effort, chop-and-drop gardening helps build long-term soil fertility and resilience. Healthy soil stores more carbon, supports pollinators and earthworms, and reduces runoff — which makes gardens more drought-tolerant and less dependent on external fertilizers.

It's also good for your wallet and your well-being. Gardening can improve mental health, reduce stress, and encourage more time outdoors. Plus, growing your own food or flowers at home reduces the environmental impact of store-bought, mass-produced plants and produce. Not to mention, home-grown food is both tastier and cheaper.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to praise the idea's simplicity.

"Chop n drop is the way! And if you have seedy plants you get the best volunteers next spring!" one commenter wrote.

"SMART! Some might come back," another added.

Others loved the natural look it leaves behind.

"I love that your garden is relatable for us normal people! Not everyone has property and thousands of dollars to spend on raised beds, etc.," another user shared.

