Homeowner gets expert advice on how to make use of chipped glass kitchenware: 'I feel bad throwing them out'

Finding second lives for household items can help get the most value out of any purchase.

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: Reddit

Conscious of not generating excessive waste, one Redditor sought the advice of the r/Anticonsumption community in finding new ways to repurpose old food storage containers.

"I've had these glass food containers for about six years … over the years most of them have chipped around the edges," she explained. "I've kept using them regardless but some are reaching the point where the clip-on lids won't clip properly and the jagged edges could be a bit dangerous if not paying attention."

"... I feel bad throwing them out when they're still mostly intact, but some are reaching a point where they aren't functional anymore," she admitted. "Any suggestions for how I could still make use of these, or an environmentally conscious way to dispose of them?"

Several people warned about continuing to use the containers after they start to chip, advising the OP to just recycle them. And because some local recycling programs differ in what they can take curbside, others advised, it's always best to search locally to make sure you're recycling properly.

Others chimed in with ideas for extending the containers' useful lives. "You could use them to grow baby plants," one person suggested.

"You could use them as seed starters or water feeders in the warm months," another agreed. "Get some stones, marbles, mancala beads, whatever for the insects to stand on and fill it with water, especially good for pollinators working hard."

Another had a whole list of ideas. "Can you use them to store anything else that isn't food? Odds and ends in a drawer, craft supplies, pens/markers in a drawer?" They continued: "Leave it in the restroom holding reusable washcloths, sanitary supplies or as a key holder/catch-all dish in a convenient spot in the house … use it to hold jewelry. Paint it and use it as a bookend on a shelf. Use it upside down to display something like spices in your pantry."

Finding second lives for household items can help get the most value out of any purchase, in addition to saving money on new items. It's also an excellent way to minimize your own waste, reducing your contributions to the massive landfills generating planet-warming gases each day.

And when you're finally ready to dispose responsibly of items, check out some of the ways you can get cash or rewards back for decluttering — whether you're getting rid of clothes, shoes, or electronics.

