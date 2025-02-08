Woman shares resourceful hack for free cleaning rags: 'Won't cost you a cent'

"My mom has been doing this with my dad's old work shirts for as long as I can remember."

TikToker its.greenroom (@its.greenroom) recently shared a simple recycling hack that can make use of clothing that's nearing the end of its life.

The scoop

"Eco friendly hack that won't cost you a cent," the video's text says as the creator shows off her stellar idea.

She takes an old T-shirt, cuts it along the seams, lays it out flat, and cuts it into strips. Then, she cuts the strips into sections.

The cloth that's left is perfect for use as cleaning rags around the house. The TikToker can grab them instead of using paper towels. They can be cleaned alongside the regular laundry.

How it's working

The clothing industry is a big polluter. It uses loads of resources in production. Clothing takes a long time to decompose, and when it does, it produces methane, which is a major contributor to climate change. Clothing also releases microplastics, which clog up oceanic food systems. By reducing our need for new clothing, we slow the damage caused by its production and waste. Be sure to read our guide on knowing your recycling options before tossing clothes in the trash. There may be some use for them still.

What people are saying

We love seeing these clever ways to reduce clothing waste. Some enterprising fashionistas upcycle their grandmothers' wardrobes, while others have a range of best practices for washing to maximize clothing life. Commenters were familiar with its.greenroom's simple hack and were eager to talk about it.

"i love to have loads of lil mismatch cloth to clean many daily messes. i have memories attached to them. i love them getting stained...yas weird," admitted one commenter.

"Rags. My mom has been doing this with my dad's old work shirts for as long as I can remember - and Costco sells packs of them," said another.

